To show the different effects of expansion sphincter pharyngoplasty (ESP) and barbed reposition pharyngoplasty (BRP) on muscle tension and muscle fiber tearing using a comparative experimental stress test with a frog thigh muscle model.

Frog thigh muscle was used for this experimental study. A Barbed suture was used to simulate the BRP pharyngoplasty whereas a Vicryl 3-0 suture was used to simulate the ESP technique. The other extremity of the suture was attached to traction scales. The traction scales were used to measure the weight relative to the amount of force required to obtain muscle breaking. Both surgical techniques were simulated on the frog muscle. Traction was performed until muscle breaking was observed, measuring the value of force needed to obtain muscle rupture.

Specimen muscle breakdown in the ESP simulation occurred with an average value of 0.7 kg of traction force. Contrarily, specimen muscle breakdown in the BRP simulation with Barbed suture occurred with an average value of 1.5 kg of traction force CONCLUSION: During simulation of the ESP technique, specimen muscle breakdown occurred with an average value of traction force lower than in the BRP technique. During traction the multiple lateral sustaining suture loops of BRP could ensure greater stability then the single pulling tip suture of ESP with minor risk of muscle fiber damage.

