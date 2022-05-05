For a study, researchers sought to describe the clinical and imaging outcomes in pediatric patients with localized cystic disease of the kidney (LCDK), including ultrasonography (US) findings and long-term follow-up data. From January 2002 to August 2020, a retrospective evaluation of pediatric patients identified with LCDK based on imaging results revealing multiple localized renal cysts with normal renal parenchyma was conducted. The afflicted and contralateral kidneys’ clinical presentations and US features were reviewed and compared to computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging outcomes. There were 18 patients in all (male: female ratio of 11:7; the median age of 8 years). Incidental findings (n=5), abdominal pain (n=5), or hematuria (n=5) were the initial clinical presentations. From 6 of the 7 patients (7/18, 39%) with multiple hyperechoic foci with ring-down artifacts within cystic lesions in the US had focal calcification of the cysts on CT. Millimetric cysts were seen in the contralateral kidney in 2 patients (2/18, 11%). There was an increase in lesion size during follow-up (2–122 months), with ipsilateral kidney enlargement in 4 patients (4/18, 22%). All of the patients had a normal renal function at the time of their initial presentation and during follow-up. In children without renal function impairment, LCDK might manifest as millimetric calcifications (39%), contralateral millimetric renal cysts (11%), and modest size increases throughout renal growth (22%). In these typical circumstances, a follow-up ultrasound was indicated without surgical intervention.

