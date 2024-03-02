Left Hemihepatectomy Reduces Recurrence in HCC Vs Lobectomy

Photo Credit: Shidlovski

Compared with liver lobectomy (LL), left hemihepatectomy (LH) decreases rates of early recurrence and intrahepatic recurrence in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma with a tumor that is adjacent to the left branch of the portal vein, according to results published in the Journal of Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Researchers examined 330 patients with tumors adjacent to the left branch of the portal vein; 85 underwent LH, and 235 underwent LL. Compared with the LL group, patients in the LH group had lower rates of 5-year recurrence (56.5% vs 74.0%; P=0.002) and higher 5-year overall survival (67.4% vs 53.5%; P=0.029). Cumulative rates of intrahepatic recurrence were 17.0% at 1 year, 36.7% at 3 years, and 45.1% at 5 years in the LH group. Recurrence in the LL group (P<0.007) was 33.8% at 1 year, 57.1% at 3 years, and 63.7% at 5 years. The study team found no statistically significant difference in cumulative rates of early recurrence and no incidences of liver failure. Perioperative complications were similar across groups.