Leg Ulcers & Arterial Erosion















Click on the image to enlarge

Patient Case

A patient presented to the ER for an infection unrelated to his leg wounds but was admitted due to the severity of the wounds. The patient revealed that the leg ulcers had been present for years without improvement and had never received formal medical treatment. The ulcers were so deep that they caused arterial erosion, leading to bleeding on two occasions, one of which required cauterization. After a few days and a wound consultation, the patient mentioned a past diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. Following this revelation, a biopsy confirmed the connection between his leg ulcers and ulcerative colitis.

Patient Diagnosis