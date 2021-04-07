Hispanic kids three times as likely to spend over 12 hours in the ED

For kids seeking emergency department (ED) care for mental health conditions, the risk for prolonged length of stay (LOS) is getting worse, researchers found — and kids of Hispanic ethnicity were at the highest risk.

As the rate of children using the ED for mental health needs increases, the risk of spending too much time in the ED — and consequently missing out on definitive mental health care — becomes more apparent, Katherine A. Nash, MD, of the National Clinician Scholars Program and the Department of Pediatrics at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues explained in Pediatrics. Not only can prolonged LOS lead to additional mental health strains due to loud noises, frequent changes in health care providers, and security presence, but it also leads to general ED crowding, “rendering other patients at risk for delays, decreased quality of care, and leaving the ED without being seen by a provider.”

What’s more, children who are from racial/ethnic minorities, living in poverty and/or publicly uninsured, or who are without a concurrent mental health diagnosis might face a heightened risk for prolonged LOS, they added.

In order to quantify the impact of prolonged LOS for kids with mental health conditions, Nash and colleagues examined over a decade of national, temporal trends in ED LOS to compare pediatric mental health visits with non-mental health visits and to examine whether demographic and clinical characteristics were associated with prolonged LOS.

“Over the 11-year study period, the odds of prolonged LOS for mental health ED visits were threefold greater and increased over time compared with non–mental health ED visits, which remained stable,” they found. “Compared with white non-Hispanic children, Hispanic children had an increased risk of prolonged ED LOS. There was no difference in ED LOS by payer type. Additionally, the odds of prolonged ED LOS for visits with only mental health diagnoses increased over time in comparison with visits with both mental and physical health diagnoses.”

The substantial rise in LOS over the study period and disparity for Hispanic children suggests “worsening and inequitable access to definitive pediatric mental health care,” Nash and colleagues wrote, calling on policy makers and health systems to work to “provide equitable and timely access to pediatric mental health care.”

Polinas Krass, MD, and Stephanie K. Doupnik, MD, MSHP, both of the PolicyLab and Department of Pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, writing in an editorial accompanying the study, agreed that institutions would likely benefit from interventions designed to improve the quality of mental health services — and, they added, the Covid-19 pandemic may have exacerbated some of these issues.

“Increases in frequency and severity of mental illness are compounded by disruptions in nonessential health care access and increased risks associated with being in a crowded ED or an inpatient psychiatric unit,” they wrote. “Black and Hispanic families have borne an undue burden of grief, financial instability, and educational disruption because of the pandemic and may suffer worse mental health outcomes as well.”

Krass and Doupnik acknowledged that policies such as the recent American Rescue Plan Act (March 10, 2021) may help to alleviate these impacts through more robust funding to institutions that may assist in expanding mental health crisis services. However, they argued, some youth will still require stabilization in an ED.

“For these patients, the highest-quality ED mental health services would expand beyond triage, assessment, and safety observation,” they wrote. “Billing and reimbursement strategies that incentivize the provision of mental health care by ED providers, including safety planning, lethal-means reduction, and postdischarge mental health outreach, would enable more children to receive evidence-based mental health treatments more quickly.”