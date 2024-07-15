Lesion phenotyping based on magnetic susceptibility in pediatric multiple sclerosis.

Pediatric multiple sclerosis (MS) displays different pathological features compared to adult MS, which can be studied in vivo by assessing tissue magnetic susceptibility with 3T-MRI. We aimed to assess different white matter lesions (WMLs) phenotypes in pediatric MS patients using quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) and susceptibility mapping weighted imaging (SMWI) over 12 months.

Eleven pediatric MS patients [female: 63.6%; mean ± standard deviation (SD) age and disease duration: 16.3 ± 2.2 and 2.4 ± 1.5; median (range) Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) 1 (0-2)] underwent 3 Tesla-MRI exams and EDSS assessments at baseline and after 1 year. QSM and SMWI were obtained using 3-dimensional (3D)-segmented echo-planar-imaging with submillimetric spatial resolution. WMLs were classified according to their QSM appearance and SMWI was used to identify QSM hyperintensities ascribable to veins. Total brain volumes at baseline and follow-up were computed using high-resolution 3D T1-weighted images.

Mean ± SD paramagnetic rim lesions (PRLs) prevalence was 7.0% ± 9.0. Fifty-four percent (6/11) of patients exhibited at least one PRL, with one patient exhibiting ≥ 4 PRLs. All patients showed QSM-iso-/hypo-intense lesions, which represented a mean ± SD of 65.8% ± 22.7 of total WMLs. QSM-hyperintense WMLs showed a positive correlation with total brain volume reduction at follow-up (r = 0.705; p = .02). No lesion was classified as different between baseline and follow-up.

Chronic compartmentalized inflammation seems to occur early in pediatric MS patients with short disease duration. A high prevalence of iso-/hypo-intense lesions was found, which could account for the higher remyelination potential in pediatric MS.

© 2024 American Society of Neuroimaging.

Author admin