Mitigating suicide risks will require community-wide efforts

The Covid-19 pandemic has had profound effects on not only the physical health of individuals, but their mental health as well. An increasing number of studies and surveys have documented rising distress, anxiety, and depression worldwide. These factors, along with mental health disorders, alcohol and substance use disorders, the possibility of increased domestic violence, and feelings of loss can all contribute to an increased risk of suicide, experts warned.

“Early in the pandemic, a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults found that 21% of those sheltering in place reported that stress and worry about Covid-19 was having a major negative effect on their mental health, compared with 13% of those not sheltering in place. As the pandemic continued, the proportion of respondents who reported detrimental effects on their mental health continued to rise, from 39% in May 2020 to 53% in July 2020,” wrote Christine Moutier, MD, of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, New York, NY, in a special communication published in JAMA Psychiatry.

Experts fear that population suicide risks may increase due to pandemic-specific factors such as the deterioration of physical and/or mental health; social disconnectedness; loneliness or less social support; financial worry and loss; the move to remote work and/or school causing significant disruptions in daily, social, and workplace routines; increased alcohol consumption; increased time spent sheltering in place; and the increased availability of lethal means such as firearms, opioids, and other drugs.

To mitigate these risks, there are specific, evidence-based strategies that can guide clinicians, health care systems, and local and federal governing bodies, wrote Moutier. She outlined these, stressing the importance of lessening suicide risks and increasing crisis preparedness in the midst of this pandemic, as well as of setting the tone for future care:

Reduce risks for individuals with mental illness or addiction issues: Efforts to meet the needs of individuals with mental illness or those with alcohol and/or substance abuse disorders are of paramount importance, according to Moutier, who called for prioritization of federal investments in mental health and addiction services to increase access to mental health care. Examples of this include bolstering tele-mental health services, community-based crisis intervention resources, and federal research focused on mental health, substance misuse, and suicide.

“This is a moment in history when suicide prevention must be prioritized as a serious public health concern. If specific strategies can be maximally implemented with Covid-19–specific threats to population mental health and suicide risk in mind, this pandemic may not only provide a sense of urgency, but a path forward to address suicide risk at national and community levels,” concluded Moutier.

E.C. Meszaros, Contributing Writer, BreakingMED™

Moutier has received grants from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Netflix, Viacom/CBS, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the New York City Police Department, and NBCUniversal outside of this work.

