Leukocyte Glucose Index, Fistula Failure Linked in ESKD

In end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), a high preoperative leukocyte glucose index (LGI) is associated with arteriovenous fistula (AVF) failure, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Researchers examined the impact of LGI on long-term primary patency of AVF following dialysis initiation in 158 patients with ESKD. AVF failure, defined as the impossibility of performing chronic dialysis due to severe restenosis or AVF thrombosis, was the primary endpoint. The study team noted that prevalence rates of atrial fibrillation and diabetes were higher in patients with AVF failure. These patients also exhibited a higher LGI value. In a receiver operating characteristic analysis, LGI showed the strongest association with the outcome, with an area under the curve of 0.729 and an optimal cutoff of 0.95 (sensitivity, 72.4%; specificity, 68.0%). The risk for AVF failure during follow-up was significantly greater with higher baseline LGI values (HR, 1.48) regardless of age and sex (HR, 1.65), cardiovascular risk (HR, 1.63), and preoperative vascular mapping determinations (HR, 3.49).