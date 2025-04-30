Leukopenia in Children on Anti-Seizure Medication is Frequent but Often Harmless

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Leukopenia in Children on Anti-Seizure Medication Is Common with Minor Clinical Impact,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatrics by Pettersson et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the prevalence, risk factors, and clinical impact of leukopenia in children receiving anti-seizure medication (ASM).

They included 198 pediatric patients (<18 years) treated with ASMs at Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital in a retrospective cohort study. Clinical variables were collected from electronic medical records, and patients with and without leukopenia were compared.

The results showed 97 (49%) patients developed leukopenia, with 180 (88%) were mild (ie, lower normal limit – 3.0 × 109 cells/L). No life-threatening leukopenia or deaths occurred. Clinical actions were taken in 9 (4%) episodes, and symptoms appeared in 7 (3%). Other cytopenias were more frequent in children with leukopenia (62% vs 18%, P<.001). Risk factors included organ dysfunction, longer treatment, ASM combinations, and older age (mean 11 vs 9 years, P=.03). Leukopenia occurred with nearly all ASMs, with no difference between older and newer drugs.

Investigators found leukopenia to be more common than previously reported. They observed it was mostly asymptomatic and rarely required ASM discontinuation or adjustment.

Source: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(25)00133-7/fulltext