Health disparities in patient‐reported outcomes (PROs) by income and education are well documented; the impact of health literacy on PROs has received less attention. We examined the independent effects of income, education, and health literacy on PROs in SLE.

Data from the California Lupus Epidemiology Study (CLUES, n=323) were used. Health literacy was assessed with a validated 3‐item measure (ability to understand written information, reliance on others to understand written information, confidence in completing written forms)—an interview administered pROs in English, Spanish, Cantonese, or Mandarin. Generic and disease‐specific PROs were examined: ten PROMIS short forms, the eight SF‐36 subscales, and three patient‐reported SLE disease activity and damage measures. We conducted two sets of multivariable analyses: the first examined education, income, or health literacy individually; the second included all three simultaneously. All multivariable models included age, sex, race/ethnicity, language, disease duration, and physician‐assessed disease activity and damage.

Over one‐third (38%) had limited health literacy (LHL), including >25% with greater than high school education. In multivariable analyses simultaneously considering education, income, and health literacy, LHL was associated with significantly worse scores on all PROs except disease damage. In contrast, income disparities were seen in only three PROMIS scales, three SF‐36 subscales, and one disease activity measure. No disparities by education level were noted.

We found significantly worse PRO scores among individuals with LHL, even after controlling disease activity and damage. Whether disparities are due to actual differences in health or measurement issues requires further study.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.24361