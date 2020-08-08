FRIDAY, Aug. 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Life expectancy for 2009 to 2011 was 78.60 years for the total U.S. population, with the highest life expectancy for Hispanic women, according to the Aug. 7 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Elizabeth Arias, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues presented life tables for the United States based on age-specific death rates during 2009 to 2011, including presentation of life tables by Hispanic origin for the first time in the decennial life table series.

The researchers found that for the total U.S. population, the life expectancy at birth was 78.60 years during 2009 to 2011, representing a 29.36-year increase from a life expectancy of 49.24 years in 1900. Life expectancy increased by 42.88 years (from 35.04 to 77.92) and 39.21 years (from 32.54 to 71.75) for black women and black men, respectively, and by 30.15 years (from 51.08 to 81.23) and 28.26 years (from 48.23 to 76.49) for white women and white men, respectively. Hispanic women had the highest life expectancy at birth during 2009 to 2011 (84.05 years), followed by non-Hispanic white women, Hispanic men, non-Hispanic black women, non-Hispanic white men, and non-Hispanic black men (81.06, 78.83, 77.62, 76.30, and 71.41 years, respectively).

“During this period, life expectancy at birth was 78.60 years for the total population, 76.13 for males, and 80.98 for females,” the authors write.

