Life’s Crucial 9 Score and Lean Body Mass in COPD Risk Reduction

The following is a summary of “Association of cardiovascular health with COPD (NHANES 2007-2020): mediating potential of lean body mass,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Gou et al.

Lifestyle factors are significant contributors to the prevention of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a substantial global health problem.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between Life’s Crucial 9 (LC9) scores and COPD odds and to evaluate the mediating role of lean body mass (LBM) in this relationship.

They analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) (2007–2020) using a cross-sectional design to examine the relationship between LC9 scores and COPD. Weighted multivariate regression models assessed the impact of LC9 scores on COPD odds, adjusting for age, gender, race/ethnicity, marital status, education level, family income-to-poverty ratio, LBM, and alcohol consumption status, ROC curve evaluated LC9’s discrimination ability for COPD odds. Mediation analysis explored LBM’s role in the association, while subgroup analyses and interaction assessments were conducted.

The results showed that each 10-point increase in the LC9 score lowered the odds of developing COPD. In Model 2, the odds ratios (OR) and 95% CI for the Moderate and High LC9 groups were OR = 0.37 (95% CI: 0.23–0.59) and OR = 0.16 (95% CI: 0.09–0.27) (P for trend < 0.001), respectively. Quartile subgroup analysis showed Q3, OR = 0.58 (95% CI: 0.42–0.81) and Q4, OR = 0.24 (95% CI: 0.16–0.36) (P for trend < 0.001). This association remained consistent across the total population, subgroup, and sensitivity analyses. A nonlinear relationship was observed between LC9 score and COPD odds (P for Nonlinear = 0.022). The LC9 score reduced COPD odds by increasing LBM and served as a potential predictor of COPD risk.

Investigators concluded that higher LC9 scores, especially with increased LBM levels, were significantly associated with a reduced risk of COPD.

