This study aims to assess the lifetime prevalence of spontaneous abortions and factors affecting spontaneous abortion in women 35-65 years old.

Researchers used data from the recruitment phase of the RaNCD cohort study. The research sample included all 4831 married women 35-65 years old and with a history of pregnancy. To determine the abortion ratio, the number of abortions was divided by the number of live births, and Researchers applied multiple logistic regression analyses to assess associated factors affecting abortion. Results. About 25.7% of women had a history of spontaneous abortion. The abortion ratio in women was 0.10. The abortion ratio in women with secondary education, first pregnancy and marriage age at ≥26, socioeconomic condition, and hyperthyroid and diabetes was high. In contrast, the abortion ratio of women with increased physical activity and or residents of the rural area was low. Researchers found that after assessing the influential variables, women with high blood pressure have 63% fewer odds for nonspontaneous abortion, which is statistically significant.

The study concluded that considering the effect of factors such as education level, older age at the first marriage, and age at the early pregnancy on the increased chance of spontaneous abortion, measures should be taken to take more care of these people.

