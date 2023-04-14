The following is a summary of “Refining the Lung Allocation Score Models Fails to Improve Discrimination Performance,” published in the January 2023 issue of Chest by Dalton, et al.

Models predicting waitlist and posttransplant (PT) survival will become increasingly important as the Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system is implemented in lung transplant allocation to allow for more widespread geographic sharing. Around 7 waitlists (WL) and paired-donation (PT) models were constructed using data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) between 2015 and 2020.

Models using the current lung allocation score (LAS)/compensatory adjustment score (CAS) model, using re-estimated WL-LAS/CAS data, using model II with nonlinear relationships, using a random survival forests model, using a logistic model, using a linear discriminant analysis, and using a gradient-boosted tree model were all included. Discrimination was measured over 1, 3, and 6 months on the waiting list and 1, 3, and 5 years PT. The area under the curve (AUC) was calculated for each subset.

Similar performance was found for all WL models, with the baseline cohort showing the most discrimination (AUC = 0.93), followed by the 3-month and 6-month prediction intervals (AUC = 0.87 to 0.89 and AUC = 0.85 to 0.85, respectively), and finally the residual cohorts (AUC = 0.84 to 0.85). The AUC for PT models’ discrimination was between 0.58 and 0.61; this value was stable across longer and longer forecast horizons, though it was slightly lower for residual cohorts. Individuals with Medicaid insurance had the highest WL and PT AUC variability levels. Models used to decide who gets a lung transplant did not perform better when updated or when other modeling strategies were used with more recent cohorts.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369222036856