Limited RSV Testing Done in Older Adults With Respiratory Symptoms

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

Routine RSV testing in older people with respiratory symptoms is relatively low, according to findings published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics. Researchers reviewed feedback from a multidisciplinary panel that assessed epidemiologic data and current diagnostic approaches to RSV, as well as limitations, and developed communication strategies to increase knowledge and awareness. Surveillance data showed a consistent increase in cases of RSV-related severe acute respiratory illness in people aged 60 and older with high fatality rates (>30%). However, regular RSV testing in the setting of respiratory symptoms among these patients is relatively low. “Educational activities targeted toward healthcare professionals and the general public are critical to raising awareness of the importance of RSV in older adults, particularly as protective vaccines are now available,” investigators wrote.