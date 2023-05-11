The following is a summary of “High-Dose Once-Daily Thoracic Radiotherapy in Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer: CALGB 30610 (Alliance)/RTOG 0538,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Bogart, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to demonstrate prospectively whether increasing radiotherapy dose improves outcomes for limited-stage small-cell lung cancer.

The CALGB 30610/RTOG 0538 phase III experiment was carried out in two phases. Patients with limited-stage illness were randomly randomized to receive either the first or second (of four total chemotherapy cycles) of either 45 Gy twice daily, 70 Gy once daily, or 61.2 Gy concurrent-boost radiation in the first stage. Following a predetermined interim toxicity analysis, allocation to the 61.2-Gy arm was terminated in the second stage, and the study’s remaining two arms were used instead. The main outcome was overall survival (OS) in the population intended for treatment.

The trial accrued 638 patients between March 2008 and December 2019. Of these, 313 patients were randomly assigned to receive 45-Gy twice-daily radiotherapy, and 325 were assigned to receive 70-Gy once-daily radiotherapy. After a median follow-up of 4.7 years, OS was not improved on the once-daily arm (HR for death, 0.94; 95% CI, 0.76 to 1.17; P = .594). Median survival was 28.5 months for twice-daily treatment and 30.1 months for once-daily treatment, with 5-year OS of 29% and 32%, respectively. The frequency of severe adverse events, including esophageal and pulmonary toxicity, was similar in both arms.

Even though 45-Gy twice-daily radiation therapy is still the gold standard of care, this study offers the most reliable data to enable patients with limited-stage small-cell lung cancer to choose the best thoracic irradiation regimen.

