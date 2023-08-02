Link Between CSF and Structural Damage in POAG

The following is a summary of “Association between contrast sensitivity function and structural damage in primary open-angle glaucoma,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Pang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the correlation between contrast sensitivity function (CSF) and structural damage in primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

The study involved 103 patients with POAG and used a quick CSF method and an active learning algorithm to measure the participants’ cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). They also used optical coherence tomography and angiography to measure various structural parameters related to the eye, including the peripapillary retinal nerve fiber (pRNFL) layer, macular ganglion cell complex (mGCC), radial peripapillary capillary (RPC), and macular vasculature. Correlation and regression analyses assessed the relationship between CSF measurements, visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and structural parameters.

The area under the logarithmic CSF (AULCSF) and CSF acuity were positively correlated with the thickness of the pRNFL, RPC density, mGCC thickness, and superficial macular vessel density (P<0.05). These parameters were also significantly associated with contrast sensitivity at spatial frequencies of 1, 1.5, 3, 6, 12, and 18 cycles per degree (P<0.05), with stronger correlations observed at lower spatial frequencies. RPC density (P=0.035, P=0.023) and mGCC thickness (P=0.002, P=0.011) were found to have significant predictive value for contrast sensitivity at 1 and 1.5 cycles per degree, respectively, with adjusted R2 values of 0.346 and 0.343, respectively.

The study found that people with POAG have difficulty seeing differences in brightness or darkness, especially at low spatial frequencies. This can be used to measure glaucoma severity.

Source: bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2023/07/09/bjo-2023-323539?rss=1