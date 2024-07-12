Link Between Maternal Exposure to Organophosphate Ester Flame Retardants and Prenatal Depression

The following is a summary of “Organophosphate Ester Flame Retardant Chemicals and Maternal Depression During Pregnancy,” published in the July 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Hernandez-Castro et al.

Depression represents a significant concern during pregnancy, contributing substantially to maternal morbidity, yet little is known about how environmental exposures may exacerbate this condition during this vulnerable period. Organophosphate esters (OPEs), commonly found in household products as flame retardants, are known neurotoxicants, but their impact on prenatal depression remains poorly understood. In this study, researchers investigated the association between third-trimester OPE metabolite levels and maternal depressive symptoms among 422 participants from the Maternal and Developmental Risks from Environmental and Social Stressors (MADRES) cohort in Los Angeles, primarily comprising low-income Hispanic women. Urine samples collected at a mean gestational age of 31.5 weeks were analyzed for nine OPE metabolites. Maternal depressive symptoms were assessed using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies-Depression (CES-D) scale, with probable depression defined by scores ≥16 at any trimester assessment.

Results indicated that higher metabolites DPHP and BDCIPP concentrations were associated with a 67% (95% CI: 22%, 128%) and 47% (95% CI: 4%, 108%) increased risk of maternal depressive symptoms during pregnancy, respectively. However, no significant associations were observed for other OPE metabolites studied. Using Bayesian kernel machine regression (BKMR), they found a linear relationship between increased exposure to the overall OPE metabolite mixture and higher odds of prenatal depression, primarily driven by DPHP. These findings suggest that specific OPE exposures may contribute to an elevated risk of maternal depression during pregnancy.

In conclusion, this study highlights the potential impact of commonly encountered OPEs on maternal mental health during pregnancy, underscoring the need for further research and potential interventions to mitigate environmental risks that may exacerbate prenatal depression. These findings could inform public health strategies aimed at reducing maternal depressive symptoms and improving perinatal mental health outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935124014865