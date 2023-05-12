The following is a summary of the “Late-life depression, allostatic load, and risk of dementia: The AGES-Reykjavik study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Twait, et al.

The current study aimed to determine whether or not allostatic load (AL) profiles could account for the link between depression and dementia, and to do so for incident cases of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), other forms of dementia, and total dementia. People from the population-based AGES-Reykjavik Study who did not have dementia at the outset were included. At baseline, they collected data on AL markers and depressive symptoms using the Geriatric Depression Scale-15. Latent profile analysis (LPA) was used to analyze the AL markers. Dementia incidence was tracked for 12 years.

To determine if AL could explain the association between depressive symptoms and incident dementia, Cox regressions were conducted, with the profiles of AL taken into account. In addition, Cox regressions were also run to examine the relationship between depression and AL profiles.

Analysis of AL factors using LPA identified four distinct profiles: “Low cardiovascular dysregulation” (43% prevalence), “Average” (42% prevalence), “High cardiovascular dysregulation” (11% prevalence), and “Multisystem dysregulation” (4% prevalence).

Dementia risk was elevated in the ‘Multisystem dysregulation’ group according to Cox regression analyses, with the highest risk for Alzheimer’s disease (HR 1.72; 95% CI 1.26-2.33) and the second highest risk for both AD (HR 1.75; 95% CI: 1.12-2.71) and non-AD dementias (HR 1.87; 95% CI: 1.23-2.84). Although there was no evidence of mediation between AL profiles and depressive symptoms and the risk of AD, an additive interaction between AL profiles, depression, and the ‘Multisystem dysregulation’ profile was found (RERI 0.15; 95% CI 0.03-0.26). Dementia risk was influenced by both AL profiles and depressive symptoms. The detrimental effects of depressive symptomatology on incident dementia may be amplified in people with multisystem dysregulation.

