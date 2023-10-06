Linking Renal Histopathology to Kidney Failure and Mortality in Lupus Nephritis Patients

The following is a summary of “Renal Histopathology Associated With Kidney Failure and Mortality in Patients With Lupus Nephritis: A Long-Term Real-World Data Study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Liao et al.

Lupus nephritis (LN) is a serious issue of systemic lupus erythematosus that can lead to kidney failure and death. Researchers performed a retrospective study to identify histologic variables that correlate with risks of kidney failure and mortality in patients with LN.

They enrolled 526 patients with LN between 2006 and 2019 and classified renal pathology according to the International Society of Nephrology/Renal Pathology Society classification. Activity and chronicity indices were analyzed to identify predictors of kidney failure and death for potential confounders.

The results showed a follow-up period (median: 7.5 years, IQR: 3.5-10.7 years), 58 patients with kidney failure, and 64 patients demised. In the multivariate Cox regression analysis, tubular atrophy had an HR of 2.28 (95% CI: 1.66-3.14), and tubulointerstitial inflammation had an HR of 3.13 (95% CI: 1.34-7.33) for predicting kidney failure. The renal outcome was bleaker when tubular atrophy and tubulointerstitial inflammation coexisted (10-year kidney survival rate: 63.22%). In males, cellular crescents were associated with an increased risk of death (HR 1.91, 95% CI: 1.02-3.57), while fibrous crescents predicted death in females (HR 5.70, 95% CI: 1.61-20.25).

They concluded histologic variables of renal biopsy in LN are prognostic indicators for kidney failure and mortality.

