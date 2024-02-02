Lip Augmentation: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Hyaluronic Acid Filler Compared to DFG with or without Tie-Over Dressing

The following is a summary of “A Comparison Between Hyaluronic Acid Filler and Dermofat Grafts With or Without Tie-Over Dressing for Lip Augmentation,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Ince, et al.

Various autologous grafts, including fat, fascia, and dermofat grafts (DFG), are employed for lip augmentation. But using man-made materials like hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers to fill in is the best way to do it.

For a study, researchers sought to find out how much DFG and HA fillers cost, how long they last, how often they cause problems, how much volume they add, and how satisfied people are with them. They looked into how tie-over patches affected DFG’s ability to work.

People who got hyaluronic acid fillers were called “Group H.” Groups D1 and D2 comprised patients who got grafts without tie-over dressings and with tie-over dressings. Lip index (LI) was used for volume comparisons. Ultrasound imaging was used to measure the patches’ functional area.

In the sixth month after surgery, there was only one significant difference between Group D1 and Group D2 (P <.05). In the first year after surgery, Groups D1 and D2 had a slightly higher LI score than Group H. The suitable area for Group D2 was bigger than that of Group D2 (P <.05). It was found that Groups H and D2 were happier than Group D1 (P <.05). Dermofat grafts, with or without tie-over bandages, are a reliable and affordable option for people who want a treatment that will last longer. Tie-over dressings make DFG more predictable and reduce the need to overcorrect.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/a_comparison_between_hyaluronic_acid_filler_and.10.aspx