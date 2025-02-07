Lipid Composition in Parenteral Nutrition Alters Biomarkers in T2DM

Photo Credit: AndreyPopov

The following is a summary of “Biomarkers of oxidation, inflammation and intestinal permeability in persons with diabetes mellitus with parenteral nutrition: A multicenter randomized trial,” published in the January 2025 issue of Endocrinology by Soria-Utrilla et al.

The composition of parenteral nutrition (PN) may influence the management of systemic inflammatory response and intestinal barrier disruption.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the changes in biomarkers of inflammation, oxidative status, and intestinal permeability in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) who received different PN lipid formulas.

They assessed 94 patients with T2DM, who were given 1 of 3 PN lipid formulas: omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA)-enriched PN, medium and long chain triglycerides (MCT/LCT) PN, or olive oil-based PN. Serum biomarkers of oxidative status, intestinal permeability, and inflammation were measured on days 1 and 5 after PN initiation.

The results showed that at day 5, the MCT/LCT group exhibited a significant reduction in 2 proinflammatory cytokines (interleukin [IL]-15, IL-17A), an increase in anti-inflammatory IL-13, and higher zonulin and indoxylsulfate. The olive oil group showed a decline in 5 proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-17A, IL-6, cytokine-leukemia inhibitory factor [LIF], tumor necrosis factor alpha [TNF-α]) and reduced IL-1RA. The n-3 PUFA-enriched group had a reduction in 8 proinflammatory cytokines (interferon-gamma, IL-1β, IL-15, IL-17A, IL-6, LIF, monocyte chemoattractant protein 1, TNF-α). In between-group comparisons, indoxylsulfate increased in the MCT/LCT group compared to the n-3 PUFA-enriched group, while 8-isoprostane and indoxylsulfate increased in the MCT/LCT group compared to the other groups, and superoxide dismutase decreased in the MCT/LCT group.

Investigators concluded the patients with T2DM, PN lipid composition influenced proinflammatory, prooxidative, and intestinal permeability biomarkers.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261561424004412