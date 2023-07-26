Lipidomic Profiling of Induced Sputum Supernatant for Stratifying Asthma

The following is a summary of “Stratification of asthma by lipidomic profiling of induced sputum supernatant,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Brandsma, et al.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease known for its diverse clinical presentations and underlying pathobiology. However, there is still a need for a better understanding of respiratory lipid metabolism in asthma patients and its relation to observable clinical features. For a study, researchers sought to conduct a comprehensive, prospective, cross-sectional analysis of the lipid composition in induced sputum supernatant collected from asthma patients with varying disease severities and healthy individuals.

The study enrolled 211 adults with asthma and 41 healthy individuals from the U-BIOPRED (Unbiased Biomarkers for the Prediction of Respiratory Disease Outcomes) study. Induced sputum supernatant was collected from all participants. The lipidomes of the sputum samples were characterized using semiquantitative shotgun mass spectrometry and then clustered using topologic data analysis to identify different lipid phenotypes.

The analysis of the induced sputum supernatant revealed a spectrum of 9 molecular phenotypes. The findings showed significant differences between the sputum lipidomes of asthma patients and healthy controls and variations within the asthma patient population. The study provided insights into the underlying disease processes by integrating clinical, pathobiologic, proteomic, and transcriptomic data. Additionally, sputum lipid phenotypes with higher levels of nonendogenous, cell-derived lipids were associated with worse asthma severity, impaired lung function, and elevated granulocyte counts.

The study proposed a novel mechanism of increased lipid loading in the epithelial lining fluid of asthma patients, resulting from the secretion of extracellular vesicles by granulocytic inflammatory cells. The increased lipid loading could hinder the ability of pulmonary surfactant to lower surface tension in the small airways of asthmatic individuals and compromise its role as an immune regulator. The findings contributed to a deeper understanding of asthma pathophysiology and its potential implications for disease severity and lung function.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00293-2/fulltext