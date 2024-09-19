Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers Offer Promise for Advancing NBL Diagnosis and Treatment Monitoring

Photo Credit: Md Saiful Islam Khan

The following is a summary of “The role of liquid biopsy in Neuroblastoma: A scoping review,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Singh et al.

Neuroblastoma (NBL) is recognized as the most prevalent non-central nervous system solid tumor in pediatric patients, posing significant diagnostic and therapeutic challenges due to its complex biological behavior and clinical presentation. The quest for more precise and less invasive diagnostic methods has led to the burgeoning field of liquid biopsy, which analyzes circulating biomarkers in bodily fluids such as blood, urine, and saliva. This scoping review aims to thoroughly explore the current state of liquid biopsy-based biomarkers for NBL, focusing on their clinical relevance, implementation challenges, and prospects. Adhering to the PRISMA-ScR guidelines for scoping reviews, a comprehensive search was conducted across major databases, including PUBMED, EMBASE, SCOPUS, and WEB of Science, encompassing studies without publication restrictions. The initial search identified a large volume of literature (n=201), which was meticulously reviewed to select 15 key studies for detailed examination.

These studies investigated various liquid biopsy biomarkers, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and exosomes. The review assessed the potential of these biomarkers in correlating with critical clinical outcomes, including overall survival, event-free survival, and risk stratification in patients with NBL. The analysis revealed that liquid biopsy biomarkers offer substantial promise in enhancing the diagnostic and monitoring capabilities for NBL. They provide a non-invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies, enabling early detection, real-time disease progression monitoring, and therapeutic efficacy evaluation. However, the review also highlighted existing challenges, including the need for standardized assay protocols, validation of biomarkers in diverse clinical settings, and the integration of liquid biopsy data into routine clinical practice.

Overall, the findings underscore the transformative potential of liquid biopsy technologies in advancing precision medicine for NBL. As research continues to evolve, these biomarkers could significantly impact neuroblastoma management and treatment outcomes, offering new avenues for improved patient care and targeted therapeutic strategies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022346824007899