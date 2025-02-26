Listeria Outbreak From Frozen Shakes Kills 12, Sickens 38

TUESDAY, Feb. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A listeria outbreak tied to frozen shakes served in hospitals and long-term care facilities has sickened at least 38 people and killed 12, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The shakes, which are not sold in retail stores, were supplied to care facilities under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brands. They are sold in four-ounce cartons in flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

The FDA urges health care facilities to stop serving the shakes immediately.

The outbreak was linked to a Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the shakes were produced.

On Feb. 24, the FDA confirmed that the samples tested positive for listeria.

Lyons Magnus and Sysco issued product recalls and suspended sales from the Prairie Farms facility.

“Sysco expresses our most sincere condolences with those affected by this outbreak and their families,” the company said in a news release.

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods and be especially dangerous to older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak encompasses 21 states, with 37 of the 38 identified cases requiring hospitalization, according to the CDC.

This follows a deadly listeria outbreak from deli meats made by Boar’s Head, which sickened as many as 59 people and killed 10 last year.

“Food safety is and will continue to be our top priority, and our focus will always be on improving these programs that protect our customers and our communities from foodborne illnesses,” Sysco’s recall notice said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information on listeria.

SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Feb. 24, 2025; Sysco, recall notice, Feb. 21, 2025; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; The Washington Post, media report, Feb. 24, 2025

What This Means For You

Health care facilities should check if they have served Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial shakes as they could be contaminated.

