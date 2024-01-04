Liver Cancer Odds Higher in Mexican Americans With Each New Generation

The risk for developing liver cancer appears to be rising in each successive generation of Mexican- Americans, according to findings published in Cancer. V. Wendy Setiawan, PhD, and colleagues tracked the health of more than 31,000 Mexican Americans over nearly 20 years. In that time, 213 new cases of liver cancer were reported. Compared with first-generation Mexican Americans or those born in Mexico, the researchers found second-generation Mexican Americans had 37% higher odds for liver cancer, and third-generation Mexican-Americans had a 66% higher risk. The study team observed this steady increase in risk mostly in men. Although certain risk factors, such as heavier drinking, smoking, or obesity, may play a role, these factors alone do not fully account for the increased risk. “Although we currently lack a precise understanding of why second- and third-generation Mexican Americans are at a heightened risk of liver cancer, we have highlighted the importance of prioritizing research on these populations,” Dr. Setiawan said in a news release.