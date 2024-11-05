Liver Transplant Impacts eGFR in Patients With MASH

Photo Credit: SvetaZi

Liver transplant among patients with MASH impacts renal function, according to findings published in Transplantation. Sanjaya K. Satapathy, MD, and colleagues aimed to refine risk stratification for chronic kidney disease (CKD) events following liver transplant in patients with MASH and cirrhosis (N=717), stratified by eGFR at time of transplant: low (LGFR; eGFR ≤30 mL/min/1.73 m²), medium (MGFR; eGFR >30–≤60 mL/min/1.73 m²), and high (HGFR; eGFR >60 mL/min/1.73 m²). Following liver transplant, patients in the LGFR group had increased eGFR; the HGFR group experienced a decline. The 3-month mark represented a “reset point,” signifying a new reference level, beyond which a different rate of decline was seen. After 3 months, mean eGFR in the LGFR group approached MGFR, while mean eGFR in the HGFR group continued to decline but remained higher than other groups in 60 months of follow-up. A sub-analysis 3 months after transplant identified more advanced-stage CKD events in the LGFR group versus the MGFR and HGFR groups (P<0.001).