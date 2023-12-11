LncRNA HCP5 Facilitates the Progression of Ovarian Cancer by Interacting with the PTBP1 Protein.

Ovarian cancer (OC) is a major gynecological malignancy with an annually increasing morbidity that poses a significant threat to the health of women worldwide. Most OC patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage. It is an urgent task to search for biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of OC. The lncRNA HCP5 (HCP5) was recently identified as an oncogene in several malignant tumors. However, the function of HCP5 in OC has rarely been reported. Herein, the levels of HCP5 and PTBP1 were found to be markedly increased in malignant OC tumor tissues and OC cell lines. In HCP5-silenced SKOV-3 and HEY cells, cell viability was markedly decreased, and the apoptosis rate was significantly increased, with more cells exhibiting G0/G1 arrest and increased expression of cleaved caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-9. Furthermore, the number of migrated cells, number of invaded cells, and migration distance were notably decreased by the knockdown of HCP5 in SKOV-3 cells and HEY cells. In the xenograft model established with SKOV-3 cells, the number of lung metastases, tumor growth, and Ki67 expression in tumor tissues were markedly decreased by the knockdown of HCP5, accompanied by an increased percentage of TUNEL-positive cells. HCP5 was found to be localized in the nucleus, and the interaction between HCP5 and PTBP1 was verified by RNA pull-down and RNA immunoprecipitation assays. Furthermore, in HCP5-overexpressing OC cells, the impacts of HCP5 on cell proliferation and apoptosis were significantly attenuated by the knockdown of PTBP1. Collectively, these results indicate that HCP5 facilitates the progression of OC by interacting with the PTBP1 protein.© 2023. The Author(s).

Author admin