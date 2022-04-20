Parkinson’s disease (PD) results in the death of neuromelanin-positive, noradrenergic neurons in the locus coeruleus (LC), which has been linked to nonmotor dysfunction. For a study, researchers employed “neuromelanin sensitive” magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to pinpoint structural breakdown in the LC and its link to nonmotor dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease (PD). The LC was magnetization transfer weighted (MTw) MRI in 42 patients with Parkinson’s disease and 24 age-matched healthy volunteers. The MTw signal’s contrast-to-noise ratio (CNRMTw) was utilized to assess structural LC integrity. They used slice-wise and voxelwise analyses, supplemented by principal component analysis, to map spatial patterns of structural breakdown (PCA). They also looked for associations between regional CNRMTw and nonmotor symptom severity.

In patients, the mean CNRMTw of the right LC was lower than in controls. CNRMTw attenuation was restricted to the right mid-caudal LC, according to voxel and slices studies, and was associated with nonmotor symptoms. CNRMTw attenuation in the left mid-caudal LC was linked to an orthostatic decline in systolic blood pressure, whereas CNRMTw attenuation in the right LC’s caudal most section was linked to apathetic ratings. PCA revealed a bilateral component that was less strongly manifested in patients. The component was distinguished by a gradient in CNRMTw along the nucleus’s rostrocaudal and dorsal-ventral axes. This component’s individual expression score represented the overall intensity of nonmotor symptoms. Individual manifestation of certain nonmotor symptoms such as orthostatic dysregulation or apathy may be determined by a spatially uneven breakdown of LC in Parkinson’s disease.

Reference:movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28945