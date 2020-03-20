LONDON (Reuters) – A hospital in London briefly declared a “critical incident” on Friday due to shortage of intensive care beds caused by a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Northwick Park Hospital in northwest London told staff it did not have enough space for patients needing critical care, several newspapers and broadcasters reported.

“We can confirm that our critical incident status has been stood down,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Critical care capacity for patients with coronavirus is being organised on a cross-London basis so that hospitals and organisations work together to deliver the best possible care for patients and that is what has happened in this case.”

