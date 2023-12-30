Loneliness and Sandplay Traits in University Students

The following is a summary of “Analysis of initial sandplay characteristics among university students with different levels of loneliness,” published in the December 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Qiu-Qiang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study employing initial sandplay to delve into the early psychological manifestations of loneliness among university students, categorized by varying loneliness levels.

They enlisted 60 university volunteers for a sandplay experiment (January to April 2021), assessing loneliness levels using the UCLA Loneliness Scale. Participants were categorized into an experimental group (n = 30) and a control group (n = 30) based on their loneliness levels, with the experimental group comprising those with a scale score above 44. Sandplay artwork was recorded and statistically analyzed using the Sandplay Process Record Form. Used statistical tests for group comparisons and logistic regression with forward stepwise analysis to examine loneliness-related sandplay themes.

The results showed the experimental group used fewer transportation tools (t = -3.608, P<0.01) and more natural elements (t = 2.176, P<0.05) than the control group in sandplay. The experimental group created more natural scenes (χ2 = 4.310, P<0.05) and used less of the lower left (χ2 = 4.593, P<0.05) and lower right (χ2 = 5.934, P<0.05) spaces. The experimental group made fewer substantial sand changes than the control group (χ2 = 5.711, P<0.05) likely to make almost no changes (χ2 = 4.022, P<0.05). In themes, the experimental group exhibited more sandplay artwork themes of emptiness (χ2 = 8.864, P<0.05) and neglect (χ2 = 6.667, P<0.05), and less likely to show themes of energy (χ2 = 5.079, P<0.05). In the logistic regression analysis of sandplay themes, emptiness (OR = 5.714, 95%CI: 1.724–18.944, P=0.003) and neglect (OR = 7.000, 95%CI: 1.381–35.479, P=0.010) displayed a nominal link with high levels of loneliness among groups (F = 16.091, P<0.01, ΔR2 = 0.193), but failed to pass the Bonferroni testing correction (P threshold < 0.0025).

They concluded that sandplay sheds light on varying loneliness levels in uni students, suggesting its use for early detection and tailored support.

