The following is a summary of “Independent short- and long-term dependencies in perception,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Saarela, et al.

Perception is susceptible to biases influenced by stimulus history, including long-term effects such as the central-tendency bias (CTB) and short-term effects such as serial dependence (SD). However, research on these biases had traditionally been conducted separately, potentially misinterpreting experimental findings. For a study, researchers sought to compare the effects of CTB and SD on color and line length perception. In a delayed-matching task, participants were asked to judge the relative hue or length of consecutive stimuli.

They manipulated two interstimulus intervals to examine whether elapsed time or the number of stimulus occurrences had a greater impact on SD. Biases were estimated by fitting psychometric functions to the data based on different historical features, and generalized linear mixed models were employed with CTB, SD, or both as regressors.

The results revealed biases influenced by recent stimulus history and the cumulative average of stimulus values for color and line length judgments. The strength and pattern of these biases varied depending on whether all sources of bias were considered in the analysis. Within the tested range of interstimulus intervals, intervening stimuli emerged as more influential than elapsed time for SD.

In conclusion, the findings demonstrated that both SD and CTB independently contributed to perceptual judgments and that neither effect is a mere artifact caused by the other. Neglecting to account for both biases in data analysis can lead to misleading interpretations of the studied phenomenon.

