Long COVID Risk Higher in Women

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

Women have a higher risk for developing long COVID than men, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Dimpy P. Shah, MD, PhD, and colleagues analyzed data from the National Institutes of Health Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery-Adult cohort (12,276 participants). Female sex was associated with a higher risk for long COVID in the primary full (RR, 1.31; 95% CI, 1.06-1.62) model that included demographic and clinical characteristics and social determinants of health, as well as the reduced model (RR, 1.44; 95% CI, 1.17-1.77) that included only age, race, and ethnicity. The researchers noted similar findings across all age groups except those aged 18 to 39 years (RR, 1.04; 95% CI, 0.72-1.49). Among non-pregnant participants, female sex was associated with a significantly higher overall long COVID risk (RR, 1.50; 95% CI, 1.27-1.77). Among participants aged 40 to 54 years, there was a trend toward higher risk in menopausal female participants (RR, 1.42; 95% CI, 0.99-2.03) and in non-menopausal female participants (RR, 1.45; 95% CI, 1.15-1.83) versus male participants.