The following is a summary of “Neurocognitive Dysfunction With Neuronal Injury in People With HIV on Long-Duration Antiretroviral Therapy.,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by McMahan et al.

The complete understanding of neurologic outcomes in people with HIV (PWH) undergoing long-term antiretroviral therapy (ART) remains limited, and the underlying pathophysiology remains unclear.

For a study, researchers objective was to establish a cohort on PWH and compare them with the HIV-negative controls with novel techniques. Both groups underwent comprehensive assessments, including cognitive tests, evaluations for psychiatric factors, and analyses of MRI scans and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Participants underwent thorough neuropsychological assessments and responded to standardized questionnaires that measured depressive symptoms, self-perceived functioning, and daily activities. Optional procedures such as brain MRI scans and lumbar punctures were offered. To minimize disparities between the groups in terms of age and sex, Coarsened Exact Matching was utilized. Weighted linear and logistic regression models were then employed to evaluate the impact of HIV on the outcomes.

The study group analyzed data from 155 PWH who had been on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for a minimum of 15 years and a control group consisting of 100 HIV-negative individuals. They compared both groups and observed PWH group displayed lower scores in the areas of attention/working memory (PWH least square mean [LSM] = 50.4 vs. controls LSM = 53.1, P= 0.008), motor function (44.6 vs. 47.7, P= 0.009), and a test assessing information processing speed (symbol search 30.3 vs. 32.2, P= 0.003).

PWH was found to have a greater tendency to report a higher frequency of cognitive challenges in their daily lives (p = 0.011). They also had a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms, general anxiety, and utilization of psychiatric medications (all with p-values < 0.05).PWH exhibited decreased proportions of subcortical gray matter as observed in the MRI scans (β = -0.001, P< 0.001), while the analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) revealed elevated levels of neurofilament light chain (664 vs. 529 pg/mL, P= 0.01) and tumor necrosis factor α (0.229 vs. 0.156 ng/mL, p = 0.0008) in comparison to the control group.

They concluded that PWH receiving ART for over 10 years still displayed neurocognitive impairments and mood disturbances. Analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) scans and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) indicated reduced brain volume and indications of ongoing neuronal damage and neuroinflammation. The proportion of PWH achieving virological control continues to rise. It is imperative to conduct longitudinal studies to understand further the implications of cognitive, psychiatric, MRI, and CSF abnormalities within this population.

Source: n.neurology.org/content/100/24/e2466