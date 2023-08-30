Long-Term Carvedilol Therapy Effects in Patients with STEMI and Mildly Reduced LVEF

The following is a summary of “Effects of Long-Term Carvedilol Therapy in Patients With ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Mildly Reduced Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Cardiovascular Disease by Amano et al.

The unknown effects of prolonged oral β-blocker treatment in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and mildly impaired left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF; ≥40%) remain to be determined. Researchers aimed to assess the effectiveness of β-blocker treatment in patients diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction and mildly impaired left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). In the CAPITAL-RCT (Carvedilol Post-Intervention Long-Term Administration in Large-Scale Randomized Controlled Trial), individuals diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction who underwent a successful percutaneous coronary intervention and had a left ventricular ejection fraction of 40% or higher were randomly allocated to receive either carvedilol or no β-blocker therapy. Out of a total of 794 patients, 280 patients exhibited a left ventricular ejection fraction below 55% at the beginning of the study, indicating a mildly reduced LVEF stratum.

Conversely, 514 patients had an LVEF of 55% or higher at baseline, representing the normal LVEF stratum. The primary endpoint was a composite of mortality from any cause, myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome hospitalization, and heart failure hospitalization. The secondary endpoint was a cardiac composite outcome, which included cardiac death, myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure. The median post-observation duration was 3.7 years. The decreased risk associated with carvedilol treatment compared to no β-blocker treatment did not show statistical significance for the primary outcome in the mildly reduced or average left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) groups. Nevertheless, it had a notable impact on the cardiac composite endpoint in the stratum with mildly reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) (0.82 events per 100 person-years compared to 2.59 events per 100 person-years, hazard ratio 0.32 [0.10 to 0.99], P = 0.047).

However, there was no significant effect observed in the stratum with normal LVEF (1.48 events per 100 person-years compared to 1.06 events per 100 person-years, hazard ratio 1.39 [0.62 to 3.13], P = 0.43, P for interaction = 0.04). In summary, the administration of carvedilol over an extended period to individuals diagnosed with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) who have undergone primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) may offer potential advantages in terms of mitigating adverse cardiac events, particularly in cases where there is a mildly diminished left ventricular ejection fraction.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002680