The following is a summary of “SAFETY AND LONG-TERM EFFICACY OF INTRAOPERATIVE LEADLESS PACEMAKER IMPLANTATION DURING VALVE SURGERY,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Oates, et al.

For a study, the safety and long-term efficacy of implanting a leadless cardiac pacemaker (LCP) during valve surgery under direct visualization were assessed. The aim was to provide an alternative to the transvenous implantation of leads, which can negatively impact tricuspid valve function.

A single-center retrospective analysis was conducted on 72 patients who received LCPs during valve surgery between December 2018 and June 2022. Safety and pacemaker performance were analyzed, with adequate and stable pacing performance defined as capture threshold <2.0 V @ 0.24 ms and increased R-wave amplitude of ≤1.5 V from implantation to follow-up.

The results showed no device-related complications, and at 1-month and 6-month follow-ups, 96.1% and 94.4% of patients, respectively, had adequate and stable pacing performance. Of the 28 patients with over one year of follow-up (mean follow-up of 560.5 days), 92.9% of patients had adequate and stable pacing performance. The mean age of the patients was 66.8 years, and 55.6% were male.

In conclusion, the study suggested that intraoperative implantation of an LCP during valve surgery was a safe and effective alternative to transvenous implantation of leads, with stable and highly effective pacing performance beyond one year.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900472-2