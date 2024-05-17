Long-term Efficacy of VEGF Inhibitors in Naïve Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion

Photo Credit: Pawel Kacperek

The following is a summary of “Three-year outcomes of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in naïve branch retinal vein occlusion: Fight Retinal Blindness,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Alforja et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the 3-year outcomes of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors in the treatment of cystoid macular edema (CME) due to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) in an international multicenter cohort of eyes.

They used Demographics, visual acuity (VA) in logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) letters, central subfield thickness (CST), treatments, number of injections, and visits. Data was collected using a validated web-based tool. The primary outcome was a VA gain of 3 years in logMAR letters. The secondary measures included anatomical results, treatment pattern, percentage of completers, and subgroup analysis by study drug.

The results showed that the mean adjusted VA change was +11 letters (95% CI, 9 to 13), and the mean adjusted change in CST was -176µm (-193 to -159). Median number of injections/visits was 16/24 at three years of follow-up. Most eyes received only VEGF inhibitors (89%, 677 eyes) and as a monotherapy for 71%, 538 eyes. Few eyes opted for steroids (11%, 83 eyes). About 26% of eyes paused treatment for over 180 days. Aflibercept showed better CST reductions (-147 vs. -128 vs. -114μm; P<0.001) and significantly lower switching rates (14% vs. 38% vs. 33%, P<0.001) compared with ranibizumab and bevacizumab, respectively.

Investigators concluded that 3-year BRVO outcomes with VEGF inhibitors showed promising results in regular clinical practice. Eyes starting with aflibercept had better anatomical outcomes and fewer switches to other treatments.

Source: ophthalmologyretina.org/article/S2468-6530(24)00189-1/abstract