The following is a summary of “Long-term follow-up of sequential intravesical gemcitabine and docetaxel salvage therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” published in the March 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Chevuru et al.

Since 2015, intravesical gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce) have been established as safe and effective salvage treatments for recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Although this regimen has been widely adopted, there is a lack of information regarding its long-term outcomes. Researcher’s study presents the outcomes of administering intravesical Gem/Doce to many patients who had previously failed BCG treatment with a prolonged follow-up period. About 97 patients who underwent treatment with Gem/Doce for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) following Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) failure were identified retrospectively at researcher’s medical facility from 2009 to 2017.

The patients underwent a regimen of 6 weekly intravesical instillations of Gem/Doce. A monthly maintenance regimen was initiated for 2 years, provided the patient remained disease-free at the initial follow-up. The evaluated outcomes comprised recurrence-free survival (RFS), high-grade recurrence-free survival (HG-RFS), progression-free survival (PFS), cystectomy-free survival (CFS), cancer-specific survival (CSS), and overall survival (OS). The estimation of survival probabilities was conducted by implementing the Kaplan-Meier methodology. The median duration of follow-up was 49 months. The cohort exhibited a median age of 73, with 71% presenting with disease-containing CIS. The BCG-unresponsive disease was observed in 35% of the cohort.

The overall response rate at the 3-month surveillance was 74%, and the median duration of response was 25 months. The patient’s 1-year, 2-year, and 5-year HG-RFS rates were 60%, 50%, and 30%, respectively. The HG-RFS exhibited similarity between patients unresponsive to BCG treatment and the entire cohort. Upon subsequent evaluation, 20 patients underwent cystectomy, while 15 exhibited disease progression. The patient’s five-year progression-free survival (PFS), cancer-free survival (CFS), cancer-specific survival (CSS), and overall survival (OS) rates were 82%, 75%, 91%, and 64%, respectively. The extended examination reveals that utilizing intravesical Gem/Doce for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer after Bacillus Calmette-Guérin failure resulted in a bladder preservation rate of 75% after 5 years and a cancer-specific survival rate of 91% after 5 years. Additional prospective clinical trials are necessary.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143922004264