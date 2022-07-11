For a study, researchers sought to determine if there was a link between estimated glomerular filtration rate variability and all-cause mortality in the overall population.

Data on health examinations were obtained from 7,842 people over the age of 20 who went to the doctor thrice in six months between May 1, 1995, and November 30, 2010. The coefficient of variation of the estimated glomerular filtration rate, standard deviation/mean value multiplied by 100, was established as the estimated glomerular filtration rate variability. Based on the coefficient of variation tertiles, the study population was separated into three groups, and the mortality risks were compared across groups.

The average time between the final visit and the outcome was 10.3± 2.9 years. From the lowest to the greatest variability group, the mean coefficients of variation of estimated glomerular filtration rate variability were 5.1± 1.8%, 9.0± 1.0%, and 14.4± 3.9%, respectively. After correction, the group with the most variability had a 1.3 times greater risk of death (hazard ratio: 1.300, 95% CI: 1.013-1.669). The results were comparable in diabetics and those over 60 (hazard ratio: 1.635, 95% CI: 1.076-2.483; hazard ratio: 1.585, 95% CI: 1.107-2.269).

In the general population, higher estimated glomerular filtration rate variability was related to greater 10-year mortality. The diversity was quite minor but substantial when considering the patients’ long-term prognoses.

Reference: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nep.14037