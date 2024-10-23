SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Long-Term Muscle Relaxant Use Only Benefits Certain Conditions

Oct 23, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Oldfield B, et al. Long-term use of muscle relaxant medications for chronic pain: A systematic review. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(9):e2434835. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.34835

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU