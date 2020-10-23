Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) remains the gold standard therapy for nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO), but is invasive and does not maintain the physiology of the lacrimal pathway. With transcanalicular microdrill dacryoplasty (MDP), there is a minimally invasive alternative surgical approach. This study aimed to present this modern lacrimal duct surgery technique and to evaluate its long-term success rate in a large study population.

The medical records of 1010 patients with acquired NLDO were reviewed. Adult patients who had undergone transcanalicular MDP. Only a complete resolution of symptoms was defined as success.

793 eyes of 576 patients after transcanalicular MDP could be included in the study. The mean follow-up time was 8.7±0.9 years. Initial surgical success rate was 84.0%. At the time of the follow-up, 57.5% (n=229) still had full resolution of symptoms. The mean patient satisfaction with the procedure was 6.9±3.2 out of 10 points. Heavy bleeding occurred in two cases only (0.25%).

This is the first study to show the success rate of microendoscopic lacrimal duct surgery after such a long follow-up period and in such a large study population. Transcanalicular MDP is a minimally invasive technique with a very low complication rate and can be used as an alternative procedure before performing more invasive lacrimal duct surgery such as DCR.

Reference: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2020/09/15/bjophthalmol-2020-316146