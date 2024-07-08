SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Long-term outcomes of canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty in the treatment of open angle glaucoma: a single-surgeon experience.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Daniele Tognetto,Gabriella Cirigliano,Stefano Gouigoux,Alberto Grotto,Pier Luigi Guerin,Leandro Inferrera,Dario Marangoni

  • Daniele Tognetto

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Gabriella Cirigliano

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Stefano Gouigoux

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Alberto Grotto

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Pier Luigi Guerin

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Leandro Inferrera

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy.

    Dario Marangoni

    University Eye Clinic, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Sciences, University of Trieste, 34129, Trieste, Italy. dario.marangoni@units.it.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

