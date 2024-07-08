Long-term outcomes of canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty in the treatment of open angle glaucoma: a single-surgeon experience.

To evaluate and compare the long-term outcomes of canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty in the treatment of open angle glaucoma and assess the prognostic factors associated with surgical outcome.

A 48-month retrospective analysis was performed on n = 133 open angle glaucoma eyes treated with canaloplasty and n = 57 open angle glaucoma eyes treated with phaco-canaloplasty by a single surgeon. Surgical success was defined according to six criteria, achieving a target intraocular pressure (IOP) ≤ 21, 18 or 15 mmHg on glaucoma medications (qualified success) or without any further treatment (complete success), including laser therapy or surgery. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and Cox regression analysis were performed to evaluate surgical success and preoperative factors associated with surgical outcome. Surgical complications in the early postoperative period were compared between canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty.

Canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty significantly reduced postoperative IOP and number of glaucoma medications (p = 0.001 for both). Phaco-canaloplasty showed higher rates of cumulative surgical success over canaloplasty, but only for target IOP ≤ 21 and ≤ 18 (p = 0.018 and p = 0.011, respectively). A preoperative number of > 4 glaucoma medications predicted surgical failure. Phaco-canaloplasty was associated with a higher rate of IOP peaks in the first month compared with canaloplasty (40.4% vs 12.7%, p = 0.000).

Canaloplasty and phaco-canaloplasty demonstrated long-term efficacy in the treatment of open angle glaucoma, with phaco-canaloplasty showing higher rates of surgical success compared to canaloplasty, but not for target IOPs lower than 16 mmHg. Patients on more than 4 preoperative glaucoma medications may not be good candidates for canaloplasty and may benefit from other surgical options.

