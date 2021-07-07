A longitudinal observational research was conducted to evaluate the efficacy of a multilateral hospital therapy paradigm for feeding problems by analysing nutritional and health outcomes over the long term 12 months after the discharge. The trial was completed by fifty patients. Average calorie intake by mouth as a percentage of the goals in the case of patients reliant on the gastrostomy tube (GT) (n = 31) rose from the pre-admission week (30% 70%) and the pre-admission week in week 2 in the hospital programme (84%). (85 percent and 86 percent , respectively). Without GT support, 81% were unloaded and 65% remained without GT support for 12 months.

Oral supplement dependency reduced from pre-admission, release and 12-month follow-up in non-GT patients (n = 19) (51 percent , 31 percent , and 19 percent of caloric intake, respectively). During and during therapy, BMI z-scores improved. A good therapeutic method for juvenile feeding problems has been established in this study, including decreased dependency on oral supplements and GT dependence.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/03000/Long_term_Outcomes_of_Children_With_Pediatric.10.aspx