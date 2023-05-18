The following is a summary of “Long-term physical impairments in survivors of COVID-19-associated ARDS compared with classic ARDS: A two-center study,” published in the March 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Piva, et al.

This study aimed to examine the differences in physical impairment between survivors of traditional ARDS and those of COVID-19-associated ARDS (CARDS). A total of 248 individuals with CARDS were studied in this prospective observational cohort and compared to a historical cohort of 48 patients with typical ARDS. The Medical Research Council Scale (MRCss), 6-minute walk test (6MWT), handgrip dynamometry (HGD), and fatigue severity score (FSS) were used to assess physical performance 6 and 12 months following ICU release. In addition, the Barthel index was also used to evaluate ADLs (activities of daily living).

Estimated differences in 6-month HGD (estimated difference [ED]: 11.71 kg, P<0.001; ED 31.9% of projected value, P<0.001), 6MWT distance (ED: 89.11 m, P<0.001; ED 12.96% of expected value, P=0.032), and the occurrence of substantial fatigue (OR: 0.35, P=0.046) favored individuals with typical ARDS. There was no difference in 6MWT or fatigue at 12 months between patients with classic ARDS and those without it, but those with classic ARDS had lower HGD (ED: 9.08 kg, P=0.0014; ED 25.9% of expected value, P<0.001). Both MRCss (ED 2.50, P=0.006) and HGD (ED 4.13 kg, P=0.002; ED 9.45% of projected value, p=0.005) improved in patients with conventional ARDS after 12 months, while CARDS patients did not. In addition, patients in both groups showed similar rates of ADL independence after six months.

Better HGD (P<0.0001) and 6MWT performance (P=0.001), as well as the decreased prevalence of fatigue (P=0.018), were all significantly and independently predicted by a COVID-19 diagnosis. Physical difficulties persisted for a long time in typical ARDS and CARDS survivors, proving that post-intensive care syndrome is still an important legacy of critical illness. Surprisingly, however, survivors of traditional ARDS were more likely to experience persistent impairment than CARDS survivors. In fact, at 6 and 12 months, patients with conventional ARDS had weaker muscles as evaluated by HGD than those with CARDS. Classic ARDS patients had a lower 6MWT and greater fatigue than CARDS patients at six months, but these differences disappeared by 12 months. Patients in both groups showed similar rates of ADL independence six months after treatment.

Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0883944123000345