FRIDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The long-term risk for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in type 2 diabetes is high and disproportionately affects those with younger onset of diabetes, according to a study published online June 15 in Diabetes Care.

Jedidiah I. Morton, from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues estimated the effect of age of onset on the cumulative incidence of ESKD from onset of type 2 diabetes using data from 1,113,201 people with type 2 diabetes registered on the Australian National Diabetes Services Scheme (2002 to 2013).

The researchers identified 7,592 incident cases of ESKD during follow-up. The incidence of ESKD was highest in the first 10 to 15 years following the onset of diabetes among those with an older age of onset of diabetes. However, over longer durations of diabetes, the incidence of ESKD became higher in those with younger-onset diabetes. After 40 years of diabetes, the cumulative incidence of ESKD was 11.8 percent among those diagnosed with diabetes at ages 10 to 29 years and 9.3 percent in those diagnosed between 30 and 39 years of age. When including death from ESKD without renal replacement therapy, the incidence of ESKD remained higher in older-onset diabetes for the initial 20 years, but there was no clear effect of age thereafter.

“This study supports the notion that delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes would be an effective method for reducing the risk of ESKD,” the authors write.

