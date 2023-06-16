The following is the summary of “Does Perivalvular Involvement Affect the Long-Term Surgical Outcomes of Primary Left-Sided Endocarditis?” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Shavit, et al.

Surgical treatment of infective endocarditis (IE) is very difficult when perivalvular damage and poor clinical presentation are present. Researchers compared surgical success rates between patients with simple (isolated leaflet involvement) and patients with complex (perivalvular involvement) forms of primary left-sided native valve endocarditis. A total of 128 patients with IE were surgically treated between 2005 and 2019 (mean age 57.7 14.2 years). The primary study outcomes were operative mortality, postoperative mortality, and the absence of recurrent infection or the need for additional surgery due to recurrent endocarditis. Based on pre- and intra-operative imaging and surgical results, patients were classified as having simple IE (n=91) or complex IE (n=37). There were aortic (n=39), mitral (n=46), or both (n=14) valves affected and (n=15), and 9 of them (11.7%) operational deaths occurred as a result of shock or multiorgan failure.

Patients in a critical preoperative state had the highest probability of dying before surgery (odds ratio 7.43, P<0.01). At 1, 5, 10, and 15 years, overall survival was 81.9%, 74.8%, 58.2%, and 52.0%, respectively. The simple and the complicated groups had comparable long-term survival (P=0.29). Chronic renal failure was the only predictor independently associated with increased death in later life (hazard ratio 2.44, P=0.02). After 1 year, 95.2% of patients did not have endocarditis again. There was no case of recurrent endocarditis, and hence no more surgeries were necessary. About 37% of patients with mitral valve disease had their valves repaired.

On follow-up, no one had developed severe mitral regurgitation or recurrent endocarditis. Surgery for IE in the presence of complex perivalvular involvement is associated with a low likelihood of recurrent endocarditis or reoperation and comparable long-term survival to patients with isolated leaflet involvement, according to a recent study. Despite endocarditis, repairing the mitral valve was successful and long-lasting in a sizable subset of patients.

