For a study, the researchers sought to explore the long-term usage pattern and comfort of continent catheterize channels (CCCs). CCCs, comprising Mitrofanoff and antegrade continent enema (ACE) channels, were performed in 67 patients at the hospital between 2005 and 2018 (Mitrofanoff in 21 patients, ACE channels in 43 patients, and both in three patients). An online survey was done to analyze usage patterns, continent status, difficulties in utilization, and patient happiness for these patients. The online survey was completed by 16 (66.7%) of 24 Mitrofanoff channel patients and 39 (84.7%) of 46 ACE channel patients. About 10 patients (62.5%) had spina bifida, 2 (12.5%) had Hinman syndrome, 1 (6.3%) had posterior urethral valves, and 3 (18.8%) suffered urethral trauma or atresia in the Mitrofanoff channel group. Furthermore, the patients’ average age at the time of surgery was 10.0 years, with a median follow-up period of 10.9 years. The Mitrofanoff channel was used by all patients to perform clean intermittent catheterization (CIC). Catheterization was problematic for 11 individuals (68.8%), especially at the stomal site. Most patients did CIC more than 4 times per day (13, 81.3%). About 7 patients (43.8%) said they were satisfied with their urinating, while 9 (56.2%) said they were neutral. Of 35 patients (89.7%) in the ACE, the channel group had spina bifida, 7 (17.9%) had cloacal anomalies, and 26 (66.7%) had anorectal malformations. Patients were an average of 8.4 years old at the time of surgery, with a median follow-up period of 7.4 years. Around 2 patients (5.1%) had stopped using their ACE channels, but 15 (38.5%) continued to use them virtually every day. About 28 patients (71.8%) said an enema was time-consuming, and 7 (17.9%) said ACE and fecal incontinence caused them discomfort. The majority of patients (23, 59%) were content with their defecation status, 15 (38.5%) were neutral, and 1 (2.6%) was dissatisfied. While most patients with Mitrofanoff or ACE channels were still using them efficiently, about half of patients with CCCs expressed indifferent satisfaction with their present state, which was a poor result compared to earlier outcomes. Following the effects of the patient-based study, patients who were candidates for Mitrofanoff and ACE treatments should get extensive explanations; additionally, the discomfort associated with the operations should be thoroughly monitored during follow-up visits.

