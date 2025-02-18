Long-Term Work and Symptom Effects of Viral Meningitis

Photo Credit: Mohammed

The following is a summary of “Ability to return to work and persistent symptoms six months after viral meningitis – a retrospective single-centre cohort study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Infectious Diseases by Imishti et al.

Viral meningitis (VM) was generally viewed as mild, though some studies suggested post-infection cognitive sequelae and reduced work ability.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine self-reported return to work, persistent symptoms, social limitations up to 6 months post-hospitalization, predictors of full return to work at 6 months, and neuropsychological testing use in individuals with VM.

They assessed data from individuals with VM from 2015 to 2020. The information included hospitalization details, work status at admission, and Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) scores at discharge, along with neuropsychological testing. Follow-up assessments at 1, 3, and 6 months recorded work status and persistent symptoms, including headaches, concentration difficulties, social limitations, and sound sensitivity.

The results showed that 246 individuals were included (median age 33 years, 51.6% female). Neuropsychological testing was performed in 26.0%. Persistent symptoms were assessed in 223 individuals, with headaches reported by 55.6% at 1 month, 37.7% at 3 months, and 27.8% at 6 months. Work status was evaluated in 199 individuals, with 52.8% fully returning to work at 6 months, while 24.1% had a phased or no return. Full return to work was linked to the male sex (OR 4.19, P = 0.003) and a GOS score of 5 at discharge (OR 15.11, P < 0.001).

Investigators concluded that 6 months post-VM, approximately 25% of patients experienced reduced or no work ability, and 30% had at least 1 persistent symptom, with women exhibiting an increased risk of not returning to full work capacity.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23744235.2025.2463960