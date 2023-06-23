The following is a summary of “Association of Longitudinal Activity Measures and Diabetes Risk: An Analysis From the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program,” published in the May 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Perry, et al.

Previous studies examining the association between physical activity and the development of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) have mainly relied on questionnaire-based assessments at a single time point. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between physical activity and incident T2DM using a novel approach that leverages data from commercial wearable devices linked to electronic health records in a real-world population.

Utilizing accelerometer data from personal Fitbit devices of participants in the All of Us research program, a time-varying Cox proportional hazards model with repeated measures of physical activity was employed to assess the risk of developing T2DM. The analysis also explored potential effect modifications by age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and sedentary time by including multiplicative interaction terms.

Among the 5,677 participants in the All of Us Research Program (median age 51 years; 74% female; 89% White), 97 cases (2%) of incident T2DM were observed during a median follow-up period of 3.8 years between 2010 and 2021. After adjusting for age, sex, and race, individuals with an average daily step count of 10,700 demonstrated a 44% reduction in the hazard of developing diabetes (95% CI: 15%-63%; P = 0.01) compared to those with a step count of 6,000. Similar risk reductions were observed when comparing different groups based on the average duration of activity at various intensities (e.g., lightly active, fairly active, very active). No evidence of effect modification was found based on age, sex, BMI, or sedentary time.

Increased engagement in any intensity of physical activity was associated with a decreased risk of developing T2DM, regardless of age, sex, BMI, or sedentary time. The findings highlighted the importance of regular physical activity in reducing the risk of T2DM in a real-world setting.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/5/1101/6862895?redirectedFrom=fulltext