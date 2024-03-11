SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Longitudinal changes in habitual physical activity in adult people with cystic fibrosis in the presence or absence of treatment with elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Mar 11, 2024

  • Wolfgang Gruber

    Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Cystic Fibrosis Center, Children’s Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Institute of Human Nutrition and Food Science, Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Kiel, Germany.

    Florian Stehling

    Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Cystic Fibrosis Center, Children’s Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Christopher Blosch

    Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Cystic Fibrosis Center, Children’s Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Stefanie Dillenhoefer

    Department of Pediatric Pulmonology, University Children’s Hospital, Ruhr University Bochum, Bochum, Germany.

    Margarete Olivier

    Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Cystic Fibrosis Center, Children’s Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Folke Brinkmann

    Department of Pediatric Pulmonology, University Children’s Hospital, Ruhr University Bochum, Bochum, Germany.

    Cordula Koerner-Rettberg

    Department of Pediatric Pulmonology, University Children’s Hospital, Ruhr University Bochum, Bochum, Germany.

    Children’s Hospital, Marienhospital Wesel, Wesel, Germany.

    Sivagurunathan Sutharsan

    Department of Pulmonary Medicine, University Hospital Essen – Ruhrlandklinik, Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Uwe Mellies

    Paediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Cystic Fibrosis Center, Children’s Hospital, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Christian Taube

    Department of Pulmonary Medicine, University Hospital Essen – Ruhrlandklinik, Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Matthias Welsner

    Department of Pulmonary Medicine, University Hospital Essen – Ruhrlandklinik, Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany.

